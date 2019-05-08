|
Josephine "JoJo" White
Elmira - Passed away peacefully, among family, on May 5, 2019 in Columbia SC. JoJo was born in Elmira on October 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Adeline and Daniel Boscaino, who were Italian immigrants. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rose, Angeline, Mary and her brothers, Anthony "Pip", and Cosmos "Gus". She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; her daughters, Kathleen Giacolone and Diane Kerwan( Joseph); sons, Richard Pautz (Margaret) and Michael Pautz (Joyce); grandchildren, Ryan (Kara), Caitlin (Nick), Abby, Matthew, Kathryn, Joseph and Willis; great grandson Jackson; and a great granddaughter arriving in August; several nieces and nephews. JoJo grew up on Stowell St. in "The Patch" and was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy. She was a 50 year employee at the South Main St. Gerould's Pharmacy retiring (reluctantly) this past December. JoJo was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and an avid baker. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira on Friday, May, 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Alder Run Cemetery in Jackson Township PA. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Heartstrings Hospice of Columbia SC and Nita Fleming who assisted JoJo's family in her care. Those wishing may remember JoJo with a donation to Heartstrings Hospice-Lexington, 1087 Harbor Drive, Suite B, West Columbia SC 29169.
