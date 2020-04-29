|
|
Joy Suezanne Carlyle
Watkins Glen - Joy Suzanne (Hinderliter) Carlyle, 81, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Montour Falls. She was born in Elmira on January 20, 1939, the daughter of John M. Hinderliter and Jeuillie Engle Keegan and graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira, New York.
Joy was a tax analyst with H & R Block for 20 years and previously WGMF Advertising Manager for 5 years. Joy was the director of the Grand Prixettes, a drum and baton corps, from the early to late 70's. Many children in the region were part of this corps for years. She was also instrumental in reestablishing the Watkins Glen Italian Festival in 1980, which later became the Italian-American Festival, and was the director of the festival for over a decade. Under her guidance, the festival expanded annually and visitors from all over the region came to celebrate the day. In 1985, she received a letter from then President Ronald Reagan, "extending warm greetings for the 5th annual Italian Festival".
She was predeceased by both parents, John M. Hindeliter in 1997, Jeuillie Hinderliter Keegan in 2008, step father, Donald Keegan in 1988, two sisters, Penny Lynn Keegan in 1986 and Joan Theresa Clair Strong in 2010, two brothers, Donald Thomas Keegan in 2002 and Demetrius Alan Keegan in 2004.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard G. Carlyle; two daughters, Jodi Bush (David) Grimmett of Helena, MT, and Mischelle R. Carlyle of Montour Falls; a son, Richard F. (Bobbie) Bush of Catalina, AZ; five sisters: JoAnn (Jud) Caslin of Burdett, Donna (Roger) DeWolf of Corning, Jeuillie (Ed Macey) Keegan of Albany, NY, Cherie David of San Manuel, AZ, Susan Keegan of Livingston, NY and Rebecca Cullum of Jackonsville, Arkansas; four brothers, Jack Hinderliter of Buckeye, AZ, Mike Keegan of San Manuel, AZ, Daniel Keegan of Montour Falls, Sean (Brenda) Keegan of Dundee and Paul Keegan of Paducah, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Chase M. (Tailar) Grimmett of Tumwater, WA, Seth D. Grimmett of Helena, MT, Aubrey N. Bush of San Manuel, AZ, Heather N. (Andrew) Stanford of Oracle, AZ, Meagan N. Algeri of Catalina, AZ, Charles A. Algeri III (Bud) of Pueblo, CO, Jessica D. Bush of Oracle, AZ, Savannah Bush of Tucson, AZ and McKenzie L. Whorter of Oracle, AZ; thirteen great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020