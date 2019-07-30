|
Joyce A. Berry
Gillett, PA - Age 87, passed away Sat. July 27, 2019 at the Bradford Co. Manor following declining health. Born on Apr. 23, 1932 in Mosherville, PA; Joyce was the daughter of the late, LaRue & Winifred Sterling Avery. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Berry on July 15, 1949 in Gillett, PA. In addition to "Dick" she is survived by her loving daughter and care taker, Pam (Jim) Updike; and a sister-in-law, Dora Anne Avery, Gillett, PA; five grandchildren, Shawna, Tara, Zach, Tiffany, and Zane; seven great grandchildren, Jordyn, Trenton, Kailyn, Tayla, Madison, Marley, and Noah. nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Berry Haxton; siblings, Winifred (Wayne) Harkness and LaRue Avery. Joyce was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed her winters in Florida, car shows with "Dick" and shopping. She was employed for many years at American Silk Label as a secretary and was an active member of the Gillett Baptist Church. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira today, Tues. July 30, 2019 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. Funeral services take place at Caywood's on Wed. at 10 a.m. with her pastor and friend Pastor Mickey Cavanaugh officiating followed by graveside services in Gillett Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019