Joyce A. Ginnan
Pine City - Joyce A. Ginnan, age 83, born on December 2, 1935 to the late Howard and Fonda Deery, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was also predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Earl E. Ginnan, Sr.
Joyce is survived by her loving children, Earl E. Ginnan, Jr., Sherry (Ron) Seabrease and Guy R. Ginnan; grandchildren, Shawn Swain and Stacy Marie; brothers, Frank (Angela) Deery and Phillip (Tana) Deery; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce was an avid teddy bear collector. She loved country music and country living. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and word find in her free time. She has always wanted to be reunited with Earl Sr and now she is. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
As per Joyce's wishes there will be no services. Joyce's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019