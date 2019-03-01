Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Joyce Aiko Bastilla Obituary
Joyce Aiko Bastilla

Horseheads - Age 90 or Horseheads and formerly of Elmira Heights, she was born May 22, 1928 in Kyoto, Japan and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Joyce's funeral service will be held there at 6 pm. A completed obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper and online a www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
