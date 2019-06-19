|
Joyce Ann Bernas
Elmira - Age 80, a long-time resident of Elmira, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Born June 30, 1938, she was the eldest of four children to Edith DeMarco and the late Fredrick Ziegler. Joyce was known for being compassionate and caring, and in her earlier years worked at Blakemore West. She was married to Richard Bernas, a Vietnam War veteran, and widowed at a young age, but remained in Elmira to raise her four children. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and could turn an entire room into laughter with her humor. She leaves behind family and friends that loved her dearly. Joyce is survived by her mother, Edith DeMarco of Florida; sister Arlene Jenkins of Florida; brother-in-law John Luciano of Rochester; her children, Anthony Bernas, David Bernas, Richard Bernas and Rosemary Gonzalez, all of Elmira; her grandchildren whom she loved, loved, loved, Zhallimar (James) Harris, Paco (Jessica) Gonzalez, David Bernas, Garrett Bernas, Danielle Bernas; great-grandchildren, Zhamari Seals, Ja'Nyah Harris, James Harris, Zhamir Harris, Ella Gonzalez, Levi Gonzalez, Elijah Gonzalez, Lyla Gonzalez, all of Elmira; special niece Patti Kushaney of Syracuse; and special caregiver Carmen Carter of Elmira. Joyce is also predeceased by brother Fredrick Zielger and sister Beverly Luciano. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Joyce's family sends a sincere thank you to the Chemung County Nursing Facility staff for providing excellent care and comfort to Joyce during her time there.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019