Joyce E. King


1943 - 2019
Joyce E. King Obituary
Joyce E. King

Elmira - Joyce E. King, 76, of Elmira, NY went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Dorothy Williams.

Joyce is survived by her loving children, Deborah (Brian) Conner of Elmira, Mary (Jon) Robinson of King of Prussia, PA, Charlie Griswold of Elmira and Steve (Marsha) Griswold of NC; grandchildren, Samantha (Anthony), Henry III, Allie, Jenna Robinson, Brian, Marcus, Dean, Steven, Jenna Mann, Cameron, Tyler, Ethan, Mariah, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Londynn, Ghiannah, Kelby, Lincoln, Emiliana and Jackson.

Joyce was a loving, sweet, kind and dedicated mother and grandmother who had great faith and loved the Lord. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family. She was a fighter! She was as tough as they came as she fought the battles of her diseases fiercely. A private celebration of her beautiful soul will be held at the convenience of the family. Joyce's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
