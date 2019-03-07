|
Joyce J. Olevnik
Wellsburg - Age 82, of Wellsburg, NY, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Joyce was born in Elmira on November 11, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lois (Breese) Bellinger, also predeceased by her husband, Frank Olevnik in 2013, daughter, Bonnie Mayer and sister, Arlene Woodruff. Joyce retired as a supervisor from Artistic Greetings in Elmira. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Mayer; sons, Robert (Francine) Mayer and Timothy and Walter Mayer; sisters, Jeanette (Gary) Somers, Donna Bellinger, Sylvia Saunders and Joly Wright; brothers, Jack and Michael (Connie) Bellinger; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will take place on Saturday, March 9th from 4 to 6 pm at 14 Main St., Lot# 234, Wellsburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
