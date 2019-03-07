Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
14 Main St., Lot# 234
Wellsburg, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Olevnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce J. Olevnik


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce J. Olevnik Obituary
Joyce J. Olevnik

Wellsburg - Age 82, of Wellsburg, NY, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Joyce was born in Elmira on November 11, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lois (Breese) Bellinger, also predeceased by her husband, Frank Olevnik in 2013, daughter, Bonnie Mayer and sister, Arlene Woodruff. Joyce retired as a supervisor from Artistic Greetings in Elmira. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Mayer; sons, Robert (Francine) Mayer and Timothy and Walter Mayer; sisters, Jeanette (Gary) Somers, Donna Bellinger, Sylvia Saunders and Joly Wright; brothers, Jack and Michael (Connie) Bellinger; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will take place on Saturday, March 9th from 4 to 6 pm at 14 Main St., Lot# 234, Wellsburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now