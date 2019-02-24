|
Horseheads - Age of 84, entered her Savior's loving arms on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Joyce was a longtime resident at 409 Hickory Grove Rd. in Horseheads. She was born in Westfield PA. in 1934, the daughter of Bessie and Chester Williams. She later moved to Bath, NY and attended Bath Haverling HS. She met Paul Mattison when she was a Sophomore. After they married, the two briefly lived in Bath, later moving to Catlin and then Horseheads where they lived for over 45 years. She passed peacefully at the Chemung County Nursing Facility surrounded by her loving family. We extend our deep appreciation to the nursing facility for their loving and professional care for our loved one. Joyce is survived by her children: R. Paul (Natalie) Mattison; Son-in-Law Michael Hughson; Patricia Holmstrom; Kenneth (Tanya) Mattison; Julie (James) Kucko; Nancy (Brian) Beebe; & Brian Mattison. 17 Grandchildren; & 32 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Bradley (Anne) Williams; Ronald (Myrl) Williams & numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents she is pre-deceased by her husband Paul C. Mattison, her daughter Doretta Hughson, and sisters: Jean (David) Beaman & Darlene (Walter) Yochum. Family and friends are invited to visit the Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads on Monday, February 25th, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Joyce's funeral service will be held there at 6:30 pm. Committal service will be held at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Joyce's name to the Children's Craniofacial Association, 13140 Coit Road, Ste. 517, Dallas, TX 75240 or online at http://www.ccakids.org. Condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019