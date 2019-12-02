Services
Gerald W Vickery Jr Funeral Home Inc
1093 W Main St
Troy, PA 16947
(570) 297-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita (Jackie) Raymond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita (Jackie) Raymond Obituary
Juanita (Jackie) Raymond

Millerton, PA - Juanita (Jackie) Raymond, age 87, of Millerton, PA, passed away on November 29, 2019. Jackie was born to Leon Jackson and Flossie Wakely Jackson Lawton and raised by her grandmother, Edith Jackson Beach, in Wetona, PA.

Jackie was proud to be the SRU Valedictorian for the Class of 1950 and remained close to her classmates. Music was a highlight in Jackie's life. She enjoyed singing, playing keyboard and harmonica, dancing (while physically able), and listening to music of various genres. Jackie valued time with family and friends and loved playing card games, camping, and sports. She was a member of the Millerton United Methodist Church.

Jackie is survived by daughters: Bonnie (Harold) Kendall Bailey, Yvonne (Robert) Kendall Johnson; grandchildren: Erica (Dutch) McLaughlin, Mathew (Kristine) Bailey, Melissa Arslan, Noah (Jamie) Arslan; great grandchildren: Bailey McLaughlin, Kendall McLaughlin, Kenzie Petersheim, Brady Petersheim, Claire Bailey, Mia McLaughlin, Jackson Bailey; brother: Ronald (Janet) Jackson; sister: Sandra Rugar; step-children: Laurence (Cheryl) Raymond,

Marcia Raymond, Michael Raymond and Jeff (Minoli) Raymond.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: L. Wayne Kendall (1974), Duane Beach (1985), William Raymond (2016); sister: Wilma J Nichols (2013).

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Millerton United Methodist Church, 5443 Main Street, Millerton, PA. Betsy Huels, Pastoral Leader, will be officiating. A private Committal Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Juanita's (Jackie's) name may be made to the Millerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 177, Millerton, PA.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. Send online condolences to VickeryFH.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -