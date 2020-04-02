|
Judith A. Elston
Elmira,NY - JUDITH A. ELSTON Age 73 of Elmira, NY formerly of Lowman,NY passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Judie was born October 5, 1946 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Frank E. and Lydia Krejcar Elston. Judie was a Registered Nurse having worked at Corning Hospital and was a Home Health Care Nurse for Tioga County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister , and friend. Judie loved "Mother Nature" and especially enjoyed bird watching . She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Judie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Chuck and Kathy Stickler of Pine City, NY; daughter: Julie Stickler of Tioga, PA; grandchildren : Eric Stickler, Toni Stickler, Lily Herman, and Tristen Herman; brothers and sisters-in-law: Warren and Pat Elston of South Carolina and Wayne and Cara Elston of Washington ; aunt: Marge Krejcar of Erin, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins , and many friends both old and new. Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic there will be no services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a time to be announced. Judie will be laid to rest next to her parents in Scotchtown Cemetery in Erin, NY . Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Judie's memory to The National Audubon Society 159 Sapsucker Woods Road Ithaca, NY 14850 or to The . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020