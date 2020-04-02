Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Elston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Elston


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Elston Obituary
Judith A. Elston

Elmira,NY - JUDITH A. ELSTON Age 73 of Elmira, NY formerly of Lowman,NY passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Judie was born October 5, 1946 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Frank E. and Lydia Krejcar Elston. Judie was a Registered Nurse having worked at Corning Hospital and was a Home Health Care Nurse for Tioga County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister , and friend. Judie loved "Mother Nature" and especially enjoyed bird watching . She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Judie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Chuck and Kathy Stickler of Pine City, NY; daughter: Julie Stickler of Tioga, PA; grandchildren : Eric Stickler, Toni Stickler, Lily Herman, and Tristen Herman; brothers and sisters-in-law: Warren and Pat Elston of South Carolina and Wayne and Cara Elston of Washington ; aunt: Marge Krejcar of Erin, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins , and many friends both old and new. Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic there will be no services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a time to be announced. Judie will be laid to rest next to her parents in Scotchtown Cemetery in Erin, NY . Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Judie's memory to The National Audubon Society 159 Sapsucker Woods Road Ithaca, NY 14850 or to The . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -