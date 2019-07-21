|
Judith A. Vogel
Horseheads - of Horseheads, NY passed away after a brief illness on July 12, 2019, at the age of 80. Judy was born on July 6th, 1939 in Auburn, NY, daughter of the late Vincent and Hazel (Adams) Austin. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rev. R. Richard Vogel in 2008. Judy is survived by her son, John (Rebecca) Vogel of Campbell, NY, and daughters, Jacqueline (Clifford) Schoffner of Elmira, NY, and Roberta Munger of Portland, OR; grandsons, Justin Morrison of Elmira, NY, Trevor Vogel (Carrie Golder) of Waverly, NY, Joshua (Mary Kate) Morrison of Horseheads, NY, Tyler (Molly) Morrison of Elmira, NY; great grandchildren, Adalyn, Jaxon, and Mia Morrison; sister-in-law June (Robert) Moore of Auburn, NY; many nieces and nephews in Auburn, NY; many dear friends and parish congregants who Judy and Dick had the pleasure to meet over the years. Judy was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a tremendous love for her Christian faith and community. She was an avid reader and gardener. Family and friends are invited to visit the Horseheads First United Methodist Church, 1034 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM, with a service for Judith to follow at 11AM, A private interment at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY is being arranged for a later date. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to the PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or website https://donate3.cancer.org/ . Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019