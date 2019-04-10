|
Judith Ann 'Judy' Dahlgren Cannon
Port Richie, Fl - Age 71 of Port Richie, Fl, passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019. Judy was born October 17, 1947 in Chicago, Il, daughter of the late Arthur Dahlgren and Anna (Cotter) Dahlgren. Judy is survived by her daughter Lisa Cannon of Elmira Heights and Shaun Cannon of Montour Falls; grandchildren Meg, Brittany, Logan, Emily, McKenzie, Brady and Madeline; brother and sister-in-law Bud and Liz Dahlgren; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy was a graduate of Corning East High school in 1965. She worked at the Odessa Montour Central school for several years as a beloved cafeteria employee. One of Judy's proudest accomplishments was graduating the top of her class from Corning Community College in 1982 and becoming a Registered Nurse. Judy had a passion for caring for others, while working full time as an RN, she also volunteered her time with Hospice/Palliative Care Organization as a nurse. In her spare time Judy was found at major race tracks across the North East. Judy loved to volunteer her time with the Race Track's, Race Communication Organization.
The family would like to thank life time friend William Cannon, for his unwavering support and friendship along with special friends, Kathie Hardy and Mary Harrison.
A service will be held at the family's convenience.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019