Judith Ellen Fitzgerald
Baldwin - Judith Ellen Fitzgerald (nee Bacon), of Baldwin NY, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019. She died at home with loved ones by her side. A devoted daughter of Archie and Eleanor Bacon, Judy was born January 23, 1945 in Elmira, NY. She graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School, Southside High School and Geneva School of Practical Nursing. She met her husband, Edward Fitzgerald, at St. Joseph's Hospital, where she worked as a nurse until she became a mother. As her children grew older, Judy began nursing many special patients in their homes, and later in an institutional setting for disabled adults until her retirement. She treated her patients the same way she nurtured her family, with love, compassion, and the strength of ten horses. Judy enjoyed learning and loved to teach. She excelled at cooking, baking, and tending to her many plants and gardens. Judy knew her way around the golf course, and she and Ed loved to go kayaking. She could clean a fish, fold a fitted sheet, and catch and release a hornet without fear. Playing cards with family brought countless hours of fun. To hear Judy laugh with abandon brought joy to the many who loved her. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her sister, Diane Bacon, and brothers, Francis Bacon and Joseph Bacon. She is survived by Ed, her husband of almost 53 years; her children, Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, Sally, of Rochester, NY, Kelly Carr and her husband, Patrick, of Bellerose Village, NY; seven grandchildren, Adam, Mackenzie, Sarah, Jacob, Lucy, Molly, and Amy; sister, Gail Hyland (predeceased by her husband, Robert) of Haverford, PA, brother, Michael Bacon and his wife Lizette, of Indianapolis; sisters-in-law, Patti Bacon of Horseheads NY, JoAnn Bacon of Christiansburg, VA, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Friends and family are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Judy's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin St., Elmira, at 12 pm. Committal prayers and interment will follow at the Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium, 1825 Davis St., Elmira. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019