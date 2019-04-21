|
Judith G. Joslyn
Horseheads - Age 70, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Corning Hospital. Judith was born in Elmira a daughter of the late Charles W. and Rose (Austin) Gee. She is also predeceased by her husband William I. Joslyn, Jr., daughter Jennifer A. Coleman, sisters, Sandra Ames, Joanne Buck, and Donna Gee. Judith is survived by her grandchildren, Lynn, William, and Shamus Coleman, all of Elmira; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Curtis Bolden of Horseheads, Connie and Richard Palmer of Alpine NY; special niece Kay Rogers of Watkins Glen; "special son" Michael Boulas of Horseheads; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Judith worked at Corning, Inc., Big Flats Plant, a job she really enjoyed. She worked for many years before poor health led to her retirement. Judith loved being with her family. She loved to bake and cook which led her home to be the spot where family gathered for the holidays. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:30 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. Those wishing may remember Judith with a donation to Horseheads Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Road, Horseheads NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2019