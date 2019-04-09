Services
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at the age of 77. She has born July 14, 1941 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Connely Slavin. Judy was a graduate of Thomas Edison and was employed as a switchboard operator at Hardinge and LeValley. She was a member of the Big Flats American Legion, Lioness and Women of the Elks and enjoyed spending time with her family. Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald L. Austin; sons, Ronald (Kelli) Austin Jr. and Brent Austin; grandchildren, Ashley (Bryan Wilkinson) and Leslie (Josh Bellows); great grandchildren, Mia, Jordan, Zayne, Zoey, Colsyn, and Brinley and several extended family members. The family will welcome relative and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-6PM. Her Funeral Service will follow at the conclusion of hours. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A special thank you to CareFirst and her private home-care aids. Those wishing to remember Judy please consider memorial contributions to Arctic League, PO Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Judy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
