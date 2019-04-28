|
|
Judith M. Forrest
Elmira - Judith M. "Judy" Forrest age 91 of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Judith was predeceased by her parents, William Ellwood Marshall and Onita Pannell Marshall; and husband of 64 years, Dr. John Forrest.
Judy is survived by her five children and their families, David (Lucy) Forrest of Elmira, NY, Paul (Mary Eileen) Forrest of Delmar, NY, Steven (Linda) Forrest of Elmira, NY, Deborah (Albert) Ash of Utica, NY and Rebecca (William) Schlag of Chardon, OH; 15 grandchildren, Sarah Forrest, Peter (Katrina) Forrest, Michael Forrest, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Forrest, Alaina (Bob) Laferriere, Daniel Forrest, Andrew (Allison) Forrest, John "Jack" Forrest, Rachel (Joe) Cloke, Timothy Forrest, Nathan Forrest, Katharine (John) Herzig, Robert Ash, Jacqueline Schlag and Margaret "Megan" Schlag; 7 great-grandchildren, Vivian Laferriere, Calvin Laferriere, Lewis Cloke, Adeline Cloke, Violet Forrest, Ivy Forrest and Victoria Herzig; brother, Dale (Agnes) Marshall of South Orange, NJ; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy grew up in Short Hills, NJ and graduated from Keuka College in 1949. She did her course work towards her masters at the Buffalo College of Social Work in Syracuse, NY before devoting herself to being a full time wife and mother after marrying Jack Forrest on July 1st, 1951. Throughout her life Judy was an active volunteer and member of many organizations including Westside United Methodist Church, Chemung County SPCA, Arnot Ogden Auxiliary, Hospice, Rotary Anns, Tanglewood, Athenaeum, AAUW and many others. She particularly enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and traveling all around the globe. Her greatest joy, however, was being with her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westside United Methodist Church, Foster Ave, Elmira, NY 14901 or Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903 or Tanglewood Nature Center, 443 Coleman Ave, Elmira, NY 14903.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY. A funeral service celebrating Judy's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 am at Westside UMC. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Judy's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019