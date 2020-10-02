Judy M. Kauffman KinkadeElmira - Age 73, passed away Tues. Sep, 29, 2020. Born on June 14, 1947 in Elmira, Judy was the daughter of the late, Edward & Madelyn Raymond Kauffman. A devoted homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, collecting Boyd's bears. Judy is remembered as a kind and giving person always wanting to help others, especially pets in need. Surviving is her loving family, husband and companion of 53 years, David L. Kinkade, Elmira; cherished son, Brian Kinkade, Pine City; brother, Edward (Darlene) Kauffman, West Elmira; nieces and nephews. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m.-12 (Noon). In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will take place privately. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Lowman, NY. Memorials may be directed to the Chemung County SPCA, 235 NY352 Elmira, NY 14903 in her memory.