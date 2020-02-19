|
Julie Ann (Nevans) Cox
Big Flats - Age 64 of Big Flats, NY passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends, especially the times spent at Tioga Downs. She cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren, from napping to eating ice cream. Julie is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 42 years, Michael; her world Christopher and daughter-in-law Lorena; her beloved grandchildren Rosaleigh, Levi (and Wyatt); her second son Brian Nevans. Family and friends are invited to her memorial Mass on Monday, February 24th at 10 am in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Julie through donations to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14901 or Roswell Park Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Condolences and www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020