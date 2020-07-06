Julie M. (Muscarella) Dix
Worcester - Julie M. (Muscarella) Dix, 54, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born in Batavia, NY, the daughter of Kathleen (Mark) Muscarella of Penn Yan, NY and the late Lawrence Muscarella. Daughter-in-law of James F. Dix and the late Patricia C. Dix of Big Flats, NY.
She leaves her beloved husband of 32 years, Edward J. Dix; her children, Craig E. Dix and his wife, Kristie, Ryan E. Dix and Katharine M. Dix; her brother, Joseph Muscarella and his wife, Diana of Potomac, MD; her sisters, Lisa Strong and her husband, David of Horseheads, NY and Christine Rodriguez and her husband, Rafael of Franklinton, NC; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Julie graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira, NY earned, her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Potsdam College in Potsdam, NY and her Master's degree from Nazareth College in Rochester, NY. She was a teacher at Most Precious Blood School in Rochester, NY, was the founder of Taggies Inc. in Spencer, MA and most recently the registrar at Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA. She was known by many as, "the Taggie Lady". Julie was a member of St. Columba Church in Paxton where she was united with a wonderful community of friends. In her leisure, she enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and relaxing on her front porch on Keuka Lake. A devoted wife and mother, Julie loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th in St. Columba Church, 18 Richards Ave., Paxton, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10th in St. Paul Cathedral, 15 Chatham Street, Worcester. A private committal service will be held at a later date in New York. Those who wish to make a contribution in Julie's memory may consider donating to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or St. Columba Church, 18 Richards Ave., Paxton, MA 01612, Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com