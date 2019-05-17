Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Odessa, NY
Boscawen, NH - June A. Flatt, 82, of Boscawen, NH, and formerly of Odessa, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born in the Town of Danby, NY on June 6, 1936, the daughter of the late J. Richard and Helen (Wilcox) Wrisley. June was a member of the Odessa-Catharine United Methodist Church, where she was former President of the United Methodist Women and taught Sunday school for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Flatt-Danis (Patrick); son, Robert Flatt; two sisters, Lois Rich and Linda Plunkett; two brothers, Robert Wrisley and Roger (Corky) Wrisley. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Flatt; brother, Dick Wrisley; and sister-in-law, Gerry Wrisley.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Odessa, with Rev. Sheila Price officiating. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 17, 2019
