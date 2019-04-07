|
June L. Updyke
Carolina Beach, NC - June L. Updyke, of Carolina Beach, NC, formerly of Big Flats, NY, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Dudley R. Updyke, in 2004, her good friend and companion, John Corwin, in 2016, her parents Thomas and Ruth Davy, and her 3 brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy O'Brian, Amy's longtime partner, Patrick Corcoran, and his son, who she considered her grandson, Michael Corcoran.
June graduated from Canton (PA) High School in 1949 and retired from Chemung County in 1989.
Contributions in June's honor may be made to the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads NY 14845, or to The Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at the Horseheads First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads NY.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019