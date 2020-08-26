1/1
June Marie Schwaller
June Marie Schwaller

June Marie Schwaller (Hooper) passed away on August 23, 2020. June was born in Darlington, England on June 2, 1938 to Lucy (Tyson) and James Hooper. She was one of 8 children and was predeceased by her parents, brothers Tommy, Jimmy, Walter, Dennis, and sisters Peggy and Connie. She leaves behind her brother Ken Hooper of Darlington England, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Switzerland; her loving husband Erich Schwaller; children John (Angela) Schwaller and grandchildren Roman and Ava (Buford,GA); daughter Elizabeth Schwaller (Columbus,OH); and son Erich J Schwaller (Albuquerque,NM).

June was a Manageress of a wool shop in England and became a very skilled knitter. Her family and friends appreciated the sweaters, mittens and most especially the tiny coats for the newborn babies. June loved passing on the cooking and baking skills from her Mother and Parents-in-Law. Her skill with all cuisines, particularly English baking, made her renowned for her food and pastries and party hosting amongst family and friends. June passed on her ability to move through and conquer the unknown to her children - teaching them a love of traveling, ability to create a wonderful life from all that is thrown at them, and the ability to build a family from once strangers now friends. June's appreciation of those she knew and the experiences she gained from friends in Albuquerque, Corpus Christi, Watkins Glen, Columbus, Painted Post, Luterbach, Darlington - and the world - were on her mind to the end.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
