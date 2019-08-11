|
|
June R. Reenan
Elmira - It is with great joy that we celebrate the life of June Robinson Reenan, born December 10, 1923, who passed peacefully in her home on August 7, 2019. June lived her life caring for others, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or special event in the lives of those she cherished most; whether it was entertaining, knitting, needlework, or simply sending a card, June touched countless over her lifetime. In addition to her handicrafts, June enjoyed bridge with friends and socializing with her Circle of Women, but closest to her heart was learning about the goings on in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. June made a lifelong career out of volunteering, sharing her talents with the Women's Club of Endicott, where she was President for 2 terms and was instrumental in the opening of a shelter for women. She was also involved in many activities and projects at Central United Methodist Church of Endicott, and the First Presbyterian Church of Elmira. June was predeceased by her parents, Sherwood A. and Irene Knapp Robinson and her husband of 57 years, George M. Reenan. She is survived by her daughter Gayle R. (Kirk) Barton of Orchard Park, NY, her son G. Richard (Gayla) Reenan of Newport Beach, CA, her daughter Lori Reenan (Kirsten VanAtta) of Corning, NY, her grandchildren Kirk C. Barton, Brian (Amy) Barton, Gregg (Amy) Barton, John (Jody) Reenan, G. Robert (Brittany) Reenan, Todd (Jennifer) Reenan, Miranda Reenan, Mariah Reenan, Scott (Amy) Watkins, Aubree Watkins, Kristen Irene Rajsky, Karen (Michael ) Harrington, Mattison Edinger-VanAtta, Jamison Edinger-VanAtta, 16 beloved great-grandchildren, and special friends Shirlenn and Bill O'Brien. A service of celebration will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Elmira, 1054 W. Clinton St, Elmira, NY 14905 on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 or the West Elmira Fire Department, 1299 W. Water St., Elmira, NY 14905.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019