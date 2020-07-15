1/1
Justice Raymond H. Berry
1934 - 2020
JUSTICE RAYMOND H. BERRY

Reading Center - formerly of Reading Center, NY passed away July 13, 2020 at Aaron Manor Nursing Home in Fairport NY at the age of 85.

Friends are invited to call at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Friday (July 17) from 4pm-7pm; a graveside funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00am at Pleasant View Cemetery, Cemetery Street, Reading Center, officiated by the Rev. David Daniels. You may express condolences and remembrances online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com in his obituary.

He is preceded by his parents Elmo L. Berry and Doris E. Berry. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Sandra (Nusbaum), daughter and son-in-law Susan and David Smugereski, his granddaughter Catherine (the light of his life), sister Lois Morris, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Raymond worked for over 40 years at the Westinghouse plant in Horseheads and during this time he found his second calling as a Town Justice, in the Town of Reading, a position he was successfully elected to and continued to be re-elected to for 35 years. He was also fortunate during this time to serve as acting Village Justice for the Village of Watkins Glen NY. In 2004, he was awarded the "NYS Magistrate of the Year", an honor that truly humbled him. The one job that he enjoyed the most as a Justice was that he was able to perform numerous wedding ceremonies.

Raymond was an active member of the Reading Community Church, where over the years he served as Deacon, Trustee, and finally as Moderator. He also served on the Pleasant View Cemetery Board for many years. It was also his pleasure as a judge to serve on the Youth Board Court as an advisor.

Raymond was a devoted husband, a loving father, a doting grandfather, and a friend to all. Raymond will be remembered for his infectious smile, the ever present twinkle in his eye, his keen sense of humor, his love for Christmas, his passion for photography, his gentle nature, his love for desserts, but most of all for his love for family and those who he thought of as family.

Following the graveside service, a pie and dessert reception will be hosted in his honor at the Reading Community Church. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
