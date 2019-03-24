|
Karen A. Edwards
Elmira - Age 65, of Elmira, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Lincoln, MA, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Karen was born and raised in Elmira, the daughter of the late William R. and Dorothy (Mayer) Burdick. Her husband of 35 years, Robert B. Edwards, predeceased her in February 2017. Karen is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Ashley and Bryan McGrane of Boston, MA, with daughter, and the light of Karen's life, Maddie; Danielle and Brian Assessor of Foxborough, MA; twin brother Kevin Burdick of Apex, NC and brother William Burdick of Syracuse, NY; brother-in-law William L. Edwards with Peter Anastos of Boise, ID; nephews and nieces: Todd Burdick, Brian (Tammie) Burdick, Arland Edwards, Amanda Hamlin, Eric (Mary) Hamlin; extended family: Karen Burdick and April LaFontaine; along with several cousins, countless good friends, and many honorary children. Karen was a graduate of Southside High School and was involved in numerous extracurricular and community activities, including concert choir, Mark Twain Cadets, and Constellation of Junior Stars. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Rochester Institute of Technology. After completing her education, she worked in many capacities as a social worker in the Elmira area. Karen retired with over 35 years in a career that positively touched the lives of hundreds of individuals with disabilities, providing guidance and advocacy to assist them in achieving their goals. Karen was known and admired for her extraordinary kindness, her loving and generous heart, and her zest for life. She was an avid baker and enjoyed quilting, singing, and crafting. She was a devoted member of Webb Mills United Methodist Church, and her faith was very important to her. She was a loving wife to Bob, and, together, they took great pride in the accomplishments of their beloved daughters, Ashley and Danielle. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Webb Mills United Methodist Church, 1623 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pine City. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Karen with a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
