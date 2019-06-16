|
|
Karen Ann Pierce
Portland, OR - Karen Ann Pierce passed peacefully of natural causes in her sleep at home in NE Portland on January 4, 2019. Karen, the eldest of five children was born on June 18, 1949 in Catskill, New York to Donald and Marjorie Tracey Pierce. She graduated from Elmira South Side High School in 1967. She attended State University of New York in Buffalo and graduated from Northern Illinois University in January of 1973, with a Bachelor of Arts.
Karen moved to Mehama, Oregon with her first husband Gary Bristol in 1974.She worked for the Northwest Farm Bureau Insurance Company in Salem as an underwriter. She also became a mom, giving birth to Chad Tracey Bristol on December 28, 1981. Karen and Gary divorced in 1985.
Karen and Chad moved to Portland where she became the first employee of a new start up named Anchor Insurance and Surety, Inc. During this period she met Fred Lipper and they married on July 8,1988, creating a loving blended family for her son, Chad and Fred's son, Gabriel Lipper.
Karen's many callings in life included creating beauty in her home and garden. She was a member of the Portland Art Museum, Japanese and Chinese Gardens, subscriber to the Portland Symphony and several theater stage productions. She loved strolling through museums, galleries, antique, and used book stores.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Marjorie Pierce and by her sister Sandy Pierce. She is survived by her husband, Fred Lipper; her son, Chad Tracey Bristol of Portland; a daughter, Sheila Bacon of Massachusetts, her step-son Gabriel Lipper, his wife, Naomi. Also surviving are her brothers Dennis Pierce, his wife Gaynor Young-Pierce of Elmira, NY, Tim Pierce and his wife Ellen of Albany, NY and her sister, Terry Loos and her husband Marshall of Gray, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life was held for Karen in Portland Oregon February 11th,2019.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 16, 2019