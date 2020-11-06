Karen L. Palmer



Elmira - Age 56, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, October 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her daughters Anna and Olivia and her best friend Karen Dibble Whitman. Karen was predeceased by her mother Maureen (Collins) Palmer. She is survived by her father Jay E. Palmer; daughters, Anna L. Hoyt and Olivia R. Hoyt; brothers, Craig [Jennifer] and Scott [Theresa] Palmer. She also leaves behind a large extended family and many close friends. Karen grew up in Elmira Heights and was a 1982 graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from St. John Fisher College and her Master's Degree in Education from Elmira College. Karen taught in various schools over the past 30 years, and most recently she was a history teacher at Corning Painted Post High School. She immensely enjoyed traveling, kayaking and hiking. Her love for adventure has been passed down not only to her daughters, but to many of her students as well. If she wasn't out on an adventure, she was probably at home relaxing with a good book and snuggled up with her pets that always held a special place in her heart. Anyone who knew Karen, knows how much she loved life. She faced everything with joy, positivity, humor and a sense of adventure. That is how she will always be remembered. As per Karen's request there will be no services at this time due to COVID-19. Those wishing may remember Karen by making a donation to Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, East Smithfield PA 18817. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









