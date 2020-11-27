Karin Lee Bola
Horseheads, NY - Karin Lee Johns Bola age 70 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Monday November 23, 2020. Karin was born November 13, 1950 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Kenneth and Pauline Stamp Johns. She was pre-deceased by her former husband, best friend, and partner in crime Harold T. Bola Jr. on January 17, 2005 as well as her sister Pauline Huggins on April 3, 2015. Karin is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Courtney Bola and her granddaughters Haylee Bola and Laken Bola ; sisters: Mary Benedict, Gretchen Lathrop, and Kathryn Hess; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Her family would like to give a special thanks for the endless care and support Karin received from the entire staff of Skilled 1 at Bethany Manor as well as The Arnot Ogden ICU and 3 C Staff. Private Services will be held at the convenience of Karin's family. Karin will be laid to rest next to husband Harold in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. A Celebration of Karin's Life will be held at a time to be announced. Memorial Contributions may be made in Karin's name to The Chemung County SPCA 2435 State Route 352 Elmira, NY 14903. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.