Katharine L. Besley



Summerfield, FL - Katharine L. Besley 80, of Summerfield, Florida passed peacefully on October 6th, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital. Born in Rochester, New York and raised in Horseheads, New York, she graduated from Horseheads High School, earned a Bachelor's degree at Elmira College and her Master's degree at Florida State University.



She was predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Louise Curtiss of Horseheads, New York and Summerfield, Florida.



Kathy is survived by her husband Harold, and her children: Curtiss (Margo) Besley Summerfield, FL, Joel (Robbin) Besley Winterville, GA, and Cindy (Randy) Conklin Oxford, FL. She is also survived by her sister Constance Ward; her grandchildren: Kyle Besley, Kirsty Besley, Amber (Brad) Vinsek, Koreena Smith, Crysta (Mike) Oakley, Sean Mckinney, Adam Koehler, Jamie Conklin, Michael Conklin, and Brandon Conklin; her great grandchildren Aviana Conklin, Nate and Olivia Vinsek and Brianna Roupp, Kalib Tillotson, Zoey Adams, Luke Smith, and Aubrey Oakley, several Nieces and Nephews.



Kathy and Harold recently celebrated their 62nd year of marriage on August 23rd.



Kathy spent many years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Monroe Regional Medical Center where she was presented with an award for Excellence in 1981. She held classes in Supervised Licensure for new social workers in their quest for their licenses. Kathy especially enjoyed doing Adoption Home Studies after her retirement.



Kathy enjoyed Antiquing, going to the Beach and spending time with her family









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store