|
|
Katherine G. "Kay" Insull
Elmira - Kay, as she was known to her friends, passed away peacefully at the SNF of St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1923 to Thomas G. and Katherine A. (Lynam) Vincent in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, Kings County, NY. She married William E. Insull of Elmira, NY, on May 19, 1946 at St. Joseph's Church, Babylon, NY. William passed away May 29, 1993. Surviving her are their children: David & Liz Insull, Kevin & Mary Insull, and Donna Insull & Clifton Morrel; along with seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating Kay's life will follow the visitation at 1 pm. Pastoral Minister Jean Larkin McCormick will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park where Katherine will be laid to rest with her beloved William. Kay's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Thank You
The Insull family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the outstanding love and care given to their mother from the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF - C - 3.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020