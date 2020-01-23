Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Insull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine G. "Kay" Insull


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine G. "Kay" Insull Obituary
Katherine G. "Kay" Insull

Elmira - Kay, as she was known to her friends, passed away peacefully at the SNF of St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1923 to Thomas G. and Katherine A. (Lynam) Vincent in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, Kings County, NY. She married William E. Insull of Elmira, NY, on May 19, 1946 at St. Joseph's Church, Babylon, NY. William passed away May 29, 1993. Surviving her are their children: David & Liz Insull, Kevin & Mary Insull, and Donna Insull & Clifton Morrel; along with seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating Kay's life will follow the visitation at 1 pm. Pastoral Minister Jean Larkin McCormick will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park where Katherine will be laid to rest with her beloved William. Kay's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com

Thank You

The Insull family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the outstanding love and care given to their mother from the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF - C - 3.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -