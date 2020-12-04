Katherine L. Chapin



Pine City - Age 66, passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George "Hi" & Genevieve Chapin. She is survived by her wife and soulmate of 35 years, Darcy Gray; brother Gary Chapin; dear friends 'the Pees', Pat Templeton and of course Peggy Lyon with whom Kathy is now reunited. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends too numerous to mention.



Everyone will remember Kathy as a person of great compassion, joy, wit, music, and creativity, especially in the paper arts, which she enjoyed sharing with her cousin Nedra. Her handmade cards, especially at Christmas, were always a joy, and cherished by all who received them.



Kathy was a special person, who loved heartily, and who was loved back by so many special people, including, Kathy, Lynn, Donna, Dr. Bellohusen & Gail, Dr. Hanewald & Ann, Dr. Hulsebosch & Jessica, Paula, and Anne - and her whole Ortho gang, past and present. Kathy began her Orthodontic Assistant career at age 19, and worked with love, respect, fun, and joy for 46 years. She cared deeply about her work and her patients, was appreciated by all, and many patients and generations would make a point to speak to her if they met in passing.



Kathy loved our home, our acreage and trails that she thankfully loved to mow, our pond and naming & feeding the fish, and enjoying the cabin that we literally built with help from the Pees and some Kehoe knowledge and support. She loved the wildlife here - deer, turkey, fox, and most of all the bears, always hoping and usually managing to get pictures of those bears.



We shared a love of nature, and had many adventures traveling to regional hiking spots and watering holes, with bigger trips to Bermuda, Alaska, Maine, and Amsterdam, mostly with our Pees.



A very giving person has left our world, but our dearest Kathy will remain forever imprinted in our minds and hearts. Until we meet again…



Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the funeral home with face masks and social distancing.



Those wishing may remember Kathy with a donation to Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.









