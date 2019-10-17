|
Katherine Mae Edger
Beaver Dams - Katherine Mae Edger, age 89, of Beaver Dams peacefully passed away at Corning Hospital on Monday October 14, 2019.
Katherine is survived by her twin daughters, Denise (Steve) Edger/Champion of Oxford, NC, and Denein Edger/Hodder of Beaver Dams, NY, and her son, Donald (Sabrina) Pellor of Horseheads, NY. Kathrine will also be sorely missed by her lifelong friend Marilyn Csikortos and her family.
Katherine was born in Corning, NY, on June 4, 1930 to Joseph P. Edger and Mary A. Edger. Katherine was predeceased by her parents and her three older siblings: Floyd (Florence) Rose, Paul (Mary) Edger, Flora "Sis" (Fred) Hugenor.
Kathrine was an avid Yankees fan and loved gardening, baking and bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with her three children and her six grandchildren: John and Devin Hodder, Shiloh Whiten, Angie Patterson, Austin and Bella Pellor. In addition, she is survived by three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Elcor Daytime Program and the many home healthcare aides that assisted with her care.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Alex Ruffer officiating. Following the services at the funeral home, Katherine's family extends an invitation to continue the celebration of her life at the Gibson Fire Hall, 2985 College Ave, Corning, NY. Burial will take place in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post, NY at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Kathrine's beloved dog of 17 years, Kayla, those wishing to make donations can donate to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA (2435 St. Rt. 352, Elmira, NY 14903) in Katherine's name.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019