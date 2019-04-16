|
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Bartlett
Coming - Kathleen A. "Kathy" Bartlett, age 65 of Corning, New York passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born on March 7, 1954 in Elmira, New York the daughter of Ballard Eckert and Betsy (Vedder) Nichols. Kathy was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy, class of 1972. She married Dan Bartlett on July 6, 1974. She worked as a homemaker, raising her children before beginning her career in retail, most recently for Kohl's.
Though most knew her as Kathy, she went by many names: Sister, Mom, Aunt Kathy, Grandma, and Nanna, to some she was even Aunt Bath. Kathy will be remembered by many for always being one to take care of her family and her friends that were like family. She loved rendezvous, camping, wine tasting, spending time with friends and caring for her three grand babies, who could always bring a smile to her face. She was generous with her time and with small thoughtful gifts to let you know you were thought of. Her cooking was unmatched and she shared this with loved ones often - never letting you leave without a full belly.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Dan Bartlett; daughters and sons-in-law: Arlene and Keith Clark, Katrina and Michael Rush; grandchildren: Joshua Clark, Katerina Clark and Madelyn Rush; father, Ballard (Maryann) Eckert; mother, Betsy Nichols; brothers: Timothy (Carolyn) Eckert, Steven (Eve) Eckert; sisters: Diane (Michael) Haner, Melissa (Steve Sullivan) Eckert, Christine (Christopher) O'Donnell, Lori (Brian) Becker; brother-in-law, Jack (Danine) Bartlett; sister-in-law, Janeen Sheehe; many nieces and nephews and special friends.
Kathy was predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Arlene and Edward Bartlett and brother-in-law, James B. Sheehe, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY . A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm with Pastor Jennifer Long officiating. Burial will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 am in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery, Caton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's name may be sent to: Catholic Charities of Elmira, 307 Hoffman St., Elmira, NY 14901 or to Carefirst Hospice. 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019