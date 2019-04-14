|
|
Kathleen A. Nielsen
Gillett PA. - Kathleen A. Nielsen, 60, of Gillett, PA passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 8th. Kathleen was born on December 17, 1958 in Penn Yan, NY and was the daughter of Norman and Mary Ann Nielsen.
Kathy is survived by her mother Mary Ann Nielsen of Penn Yan, brother Brian Nielsen of Penn Yan, sister in law Christine Rose of Penn Yan, nieces Jennifer (John Goodman) Nielsen of Canandaigua and Ashley Nielsen of Penn Yan, great nephew Camden Nielsen of Penn Yan, great niece Alexis Carroll of Penn Yan, longtime friends and neighbors Bob, Kris, Hannah and William Dibble of Gillett, PA, lifelong family friend Steve Marchionda of Penn Yan and many other close friends. Kathy was predeceased by her father Norman Nielsen, brother Michael Nielsen, and loving fiancé Lynn Johnson. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge from 2-5pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Yates County Humane Society.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019