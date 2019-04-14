Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Penn Yan Moose Lodge
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Nielsen


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen A. Nielsen Obituary
Kathleen A. Nielsen

Gillett PA. - Kathleen A. Nielsen, 60, of Gillett, PA passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 8th. Kathleen was born on December 17, 1958 in Penn Yan, NY and was the daughter of Norman and Mary Ann Nielsen.

Kathy is survived by her mother Mary Ann Nielsen of Penn Yan, brother Brian Nielsen of Penn Yan, sister in law Christine Rose of Penn Yan, nieces Jennifer (John Goodman) Nielsen of Canandaigua and Ashley Nielsen of Penn Yan, great nephew Camden Nielsen of Penn Yan, great niece Alexis Carroll of Penn Yan, longtime friends and neighbors Bob, Kris, Hannah and William Dibble of Gillett, PA, lifelong family friend Steve Marchionda of Penn Yan and many other close friends. Kathy was predeceased by her father Norman Nielsen, brother Michael Nielsen, and loving fiancé Lynn Johnson. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge from 2-5pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Yates County Humane Society.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.