Kathleen A. Peckham "Gram"
Horseheads - nee: Whipple
Age 75 of Horseheads died Saturday, February 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Winifred (Bill) Brimmer, Sanford, NC, Dytonya (George) Dapp, Harford, NY, Mindya Hungerford, Horseheads, NY; son, Michael (Julie) Peckham, Erin, NY; 15 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Peckham, and Joann Whipple; bother-in-law, Ed (Sherrie) Peckham; aunt, Sylvia Whipple; several nieces, nephews and cousins; pre-deceased by her husband of 39 years, Robert C. Peckham; her parents, Carl & Violet Whipple; and 3 children, Robert, Walter and Holly. Kathleen was an active member of the Women of the Moose, Horseheads Chapter 1832, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints on Broad St. Horseheads. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Mooseheart (envelopes available at the funeral home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Her funeral service there on Thursday, February 7th at 12 noon followed by her burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019