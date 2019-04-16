Services
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tioga County Fair Grounds
Whitneyville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Monks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Elaine Monks


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Elaine Monks Obituary
Kathleen Elaine Monks

Wellsboro, PA - Kathleen Elaine "Kathy" (Maynard) Monks, age 73, of Wellsboro, PA, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the wife of James S. Monks, Sr. A memorial service honoring Kathleen will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 pm at the Tioga County Fair Grounds, Whitneyville, PA. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now