Wellsboro, PA - Kathleen Elaine "Kathy" (Maynard) Monks, age 73, of Wellsboro, PA, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the wife of James S. Monks, Sr. A memorial service honoring Kathleen will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 pm at the Tioga County Fair Grounds, Whitneyville, PA. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019