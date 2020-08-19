Kathleen Inman
Elmira - Kathleen Inman, age 63, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home very unexpectedly.
Kathleen is survived by her nephew, Eric (Jennifer) Inman of San Antonio, TX; niece, Jillian Inman of San Antonio, TX; aunt, Elizabeth Birney of Chemung, NY; uncle, Jim (Carolyn) Inman of Virginia; godson, Richard J. Woodward III of Southport, NY; and several cousins and very close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret (Birney) Inman; brothers, Ken and Tom Inman.
Kathleen was a member of Rotary for over 25 years, and actively involved in the Christian Faith Fellowship Church.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Penna. Ave, Elmira, on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with funeral and committal services there at the conclusion of calling hours at 1:00 P.M. Rev. James Crupi officiating. Interment will be held at Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 719 Holdridge St., Elmira, NY 14904. Kathleen's tribute may be signed at www.olthof.com
.