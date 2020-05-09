Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Kathleen M. Frawley


1950 - 2020
Penn Yan - Age 70 of Penn Yan, NY. She was born April 28, 1950 in Elmira, the daughter of the late Neil and Frances (Schaefer) Ashton. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Neil Ashton; sister Mary Frances Welch; brother-in-law Thomas Frawley; niece Amanda O'Connor; and great nephew Ben O'Connor. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, Robert J Frawley; sister Patricia (William) Mosher of Horseheads, NY; brother William (Marcia) Ashton; Daughter , Katharine Frawley of Syracuse, NY; Daughter , Meghan Frawley of Syracuse, NY; brother-in-law Rick Welch of Troy, PA; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kathleen was a communicant of St. Casimir's Church in Elmira. She and Robert were married in 1975 at St. Joseph's Little Flower Chapel. She retired as a Registered Nurse; over the course of her career she worked for St Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, and for the Elmira Correctional Facility. She also taught for the Elmira Heights School District. After graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Kathleen went on to receive her Bachelor's in Nursing and dual Master's degrees in Reading and Education. Her family fondly remembers that she attended school while raising children and working full time; in a constant pursuit to achieve more. Kathleen also leaves a legacy of a fun-loving social butterfly. She enjoyed family events, square dancing, and sewing and quilting. Private services will be held. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
