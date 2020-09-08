Kathleen M. (Kitty) Giantomasi
Elkland - Kathleen M. (Kitty) Giantomasi, age 89 of Elkland, PA passed away August 29,2020 at the Demay Living Center, Newark, NY after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 7, 1931 in Deerfield Township, the daughter of Otto and Gladys Bartlett Doan. Kitty worked at the Kenyon Insurance Agency and funeral home in Elkland for 25 years. She worked in domestic relations at the Wellsboro Courthouse for 10 years until her retirement. Kitty was a long time member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church, past president to the Elkland Library Board, an avid Yankees fan and loved her pets. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Schoonover of Elmira and Marty (Don) Irwin of Rochester; granddaughter, Kendra (Lou) Rossetti of Fairport, NY; great grandsons, Owen and Mason Rossetti of Fairport and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her sister, Patricia Marzo and her husband, Robert Giantomasi. Viewing services will be held at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday September 12th, 9-10:30 am and a funeral mass at the St. Thomas Catholic Church will be held immediately following at 11 am with Father David Bechtel officiating. All Covid 19 precautions will apply, including face masks. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Kitty, may do so through donations in her name to Paradise Gardens Animal Shelter, 598 Kent Hill Rd., Woodhull, NY 14898 or the Elkland Area Community Library, 110 Parkway Ave, Elkland, Pa. 16920. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
