1/1
Kathleen M. (Kitty) Giantomasi
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. (Kitty) Giantomasi

Elkland - Kathleen M. (Kitty) Giantomasi, age 89 of Elkland, PA passed away August 29,2020 at the Demay Living Center, Newark, NY after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 7, 1931 in Deerfield Township, the daughter of Otto and Gladys Bartlett Doan. Kitty worked at the Kenyon Insurance Agency and funeral home in Elkland for 25 years. She worked in domestic relations at the Wellsboro Courthouse for 10 years until her retirement. Kitty was a long time member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church, past president to the Elkland Library Board, an avid Yankees fan and loved her pets. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Schoonover of Elmira and Marty (Don) Irwin of Rochester; granddaughter, Kendra (Lou) Rossetti of Fairport, NY; great grandsons, Owen and Mason Rossetti of Fairport and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her sister, Patricia Marzo and her husband, Robert Giantomasi. Viewing services will be held at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday September 12th, 9-10:30 am and a funeral mass at the St. Thomas Catholic Church will be held immediately following at 11 am with Father David Bechtel officiating. All Covid 19 precautions will apply, including face masks. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Kitty, may do so through donations in her name to Paradise Gardens Animal Shelter, 598 Kent Hill Rd., Woodhull, NY 14898 or the Elkland Area Community Library, 110 Parkway Ave, Elkland, Pa. 16920. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved