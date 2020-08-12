1/1
Kathleen M. McMahon
Kathleen M. McMahon

Elmira - Age 80, passed away 8/10/20, after a brief illness. She was born 2/20/40 to parents Dougall and Agnes Espey of Elmira. Kathleen, originally from Elmira, moved to Marathon, NY, where she lived her married life with her husband Paul F. McMahon. After his death in 2004 Kathleen returned to Elmira. Kathleen is survived by sisters Mariam F. Espey (Mt Laurel, NJ) and Peggy Stowell (Elmira, NY). She is also survived by her children Patrick McMahon (Marathon, NY), Linda Robinson (Elmira, NY), Dennis (Janice) McMahon (Minnesota), Jennifer (Ben) Fox (Harford, NY), Terrance McMahon (Homer, NY), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
