Kathleen M. Shaw
Elmira - Age 71, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Kathy was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of the late Robert F. and Stella (Winiecke) O'Connor. She is also predeceased by her sister Geraldine "Jeri" Cartwright, father-in-law and mother-in-law D. Leigh and Juliet O. Shaw, and brother-in-law Edward Shaw. Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years David L. Shaw; daughters, Teresa L. Shaw of Elmira; Patti J. Root of Elmira, with husband Michael and sons, Joshua and Nicholas; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Mike Marrone of Elmira; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth Cartwright of Elmira, Karen and Ed Seeley of Tioga PA; nieces, nephews and their families, Chris and Marci Cartwright with Rachael, Mike, Jaxon, Maliah and Rebecca; Keith and Jen Cartwright with Drew and Hunter; Lisa and Howard Davis with Trevor; Mike and Donna Marrone with Ryan and Jake; Lynn and Dave Pirozzolo with Patrick, Jess, Reagan, and Shawn; Kelly Shaw with Caleb, Jonah and Noah; Mike and Megan Shaw with Christopher and Kyle; "adopted family", Chris and Karyn Ripley with Jared, Jordon, and Jace; along with several cousins and many good friends. Her family was always the most important part of Kathy's life. Immediate and extended family would gather to celebrate special occasions, or gather just to be together. Kathy loved the water, spending vacations at Keuka Lake or Ocean City MD. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Fitzsimmons Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Kathy with a donation to a .
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019