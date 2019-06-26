|
Kathleen Marie (McGurgan) Barnes
Pine City - Age 55, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Kathy was born and raised in Elmira, a daughter of the late Hugh and Dorothy (Gorsky) McGurgan. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Robert, Thomas, and Patricia. Kathy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael P. and Erin Barnes of Rensselaer NY with their children, Zoey and Colin; Mike's dad, David Barnes of Port Orange FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Debbie McGurgan of Horseheads, Kevin and Laura McGurgan of Horseheads, Tina McGurgan of Elmira, Ellen McGurgan of Clearwater FL, and Patricia McGurgan of Williamsville NY; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She was a waitress for many years, working at Bernie Murray's and Horigan's. Kathy loved to take care of people, putting their needs above her own. A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Kathy cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday June 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019