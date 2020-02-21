|
Kathleen Marie (McKlevis) Bellinger
Pine City - Was born February 19, 1946 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Coe) McKlevis passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Elderwood in Waverly, NY at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 30 years, Raymond R. Bellinger; daughter, Kerrie Bellinger; grandson, Nicholas Bellinger; brothers, Joseph McKlevis, Jr., Michael McKlevis & Christopher McKlevis with whom Kathleen was very close. She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Bellinger of Pine City, NY; granddaughters, Lexie and Mackenzie Bellinger of Pine City, NY; brothers, Daniel (Cami) McKlevis of Orchard Park, NY; Robert (Jeanette) McKlevis of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Mary Thomas of Seattle, WA; Patricia (Wes) Grist of Gresham, OR; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends, especially Barb James and Nancy Rios. A special thank you to the neighbors on Farmview for their love and concern. She retired from F. M. Howell & Company as a cost accountant after 38 years of dedicated service. She was on the retiree committee for Howell, arranging many different adventures for the retirees. Her specialty was arranging the many Casino trips of which she enjoyed the most. A full bus always made her happy! Kathleen was also a member of the Howellette group that would meet a couple times during the month. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services honoring Kathleen's life will follow the visitation at 6 pm. Reverend Richard Farrell will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at the convenience of the family where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Raymond. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Kathleen's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
