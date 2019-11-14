Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Kathleen Capozzi
1943 - 2019
Bradenton, FL - Kathleen Scholtisek Capozzi, 76, of Bradenton, FL was peacefully called home to be with God on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019. Born February 24, 1943 in Montour Falls, NY, to August and Elizabeth Scholtisek, married December 28th, 1963 to Joseph M. Capozzi. She enjoyed playing euchre and pinochle with her mother, along with her brothers and sisters. A member of Our Lady of Lords Church, she lead a very successful career with Sears Roebuck for 25+yrs before relocating to the "Sunshine State" where she happily retired as an Administrator from an Assisted Living Facility. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves behind brothers Glen Scholtisek, Ron Scholtisek, and sister Joyce Arms, daughters Dina and Michael Capozzi, and son Joseph Capozzi II, grandchildren Nicholas and Taylor Grasso, Brandi, Amari, Anthony Capozzi, Autumn Capozzi, and 2 great grandsons. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

There is an online guest book at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
