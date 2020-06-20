Kathryn B. Conklin
Kathryn B. Conklin

Montour Falls - Kathryn B. "Kathy" Conklin, 75, of Montour Falls, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Montour Falls on August 25, 1944, the daughter of the late Kenneth A. and Blanche A. (VanNordstrand) Moore.

Kathy retired from Anchor Glass in Elmira Heights, NY. She enjoyed painting ceramics, camping and running the Havana Glen Park with her husband. She was predeceased by her sisters, Lucille Cunningham and Marion DeGraw; and brother, Robert Moore.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Arthur L. Conklin; son, Scott (Doris) Conklin of Waverly; sister, Mary Hughson of Wellsburg; brother, David Moore of Elmira; and by several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held by the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
