Kathy A. Borgeson



Horseheads - Kathy A. Borgeson Age 65 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 25, 1955 in Elmira, NY the daughter of Kenneth and Betty Dennison Wood. Kathy married her loving husband Scott Borgeson on May 5, 2005. She was pre-deceased by her father Kenneth Wood Sr., brothers: Kenneth E. "Butch" Wood Jr., and Martin Wood. Kathy had such a big heart, had many friends and lived life to the fullest. Kathy is survived by her husband Scott, daughter: Jodilyn Kent; mother Betty Dennison Wood; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister Patty Sloan; and 1 nephew. It was Kathy's wish that there be no prior calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.









