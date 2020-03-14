Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Kathy A. Penhollow


1945 - 2020
Horseheads, NY - Kathy A. Penhollow Age 74 of Horseheads, NY passed away after an extended illness on Friday March 13, 2020. Kathy was born August 30, 1945 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Yustin and Helen Rybak Fesetch. She married her husband , Lynwood P. Penhollow , on August 30, 1986 and they would have celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary this year. Kathy loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Kathy is survived by her husband Lynwood P. Penhollow ; daughters and sons-in-law: Christine and Gary Holmes of Elmira, NY and LouAnn and Jeffrey Gleason of Elmira Heights, NY; grandchildren: Anthony Fesetch, Timothy Gleason, James Paul Jr., Joseph Paul, Sherry Gleason, Jeffrey Gleason, and Arianna Heath ; 18 great-grandchildren ; FurBaby Brock; brothers and sisters-in-law : Jack Fesetch of Elmira, NY , Yustin and Terri Fesetch Jr. of Horseheads, NY , and William and Elaine Fesetch of Big Flats, NY ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leland and Lori Penhollow , April Penhollow, Sandra and Steven Furney, Susan and John Swiderski, Dora and Todd Buchanan, and Nancy and Corky Cowl ; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
