Kathy Isabel Norton
Elmira - Age 62 of Elmira, NY. She was born October 14, 1956 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late Charles F. and Doris J. Benjamin and passed away unexpectedly at home on April 2, 2019. She as predeceased by her in-laws William F. and Anna May Norton, her son Bobby-Lee Charles Benjamin, and her brother and his spouse Gary and Linda Benjamin, all of Elmira, NY. Kathy is survived by her husband of 38 years George E. Norton, her son Christopher and Jessica Heeman and grandson Desmond Heeman of Dundee, NY, daughter Charity Norton, granddaughters Leah Hall, Isabel Norton, and Bobby-Jane Norton, sisters and spouses Joann and Gerald Watts, Penny Benjamin, and Paula Hartman, brothers and spouses Robert and Ellen Benjamin and Charles and Karen Benjamin all of Elmira, NY and several nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated from Corning Community College nursing program in 1994 as an RN. She worked in that field until 2007. She loved to craft, visit and spend time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, April 6th from 2 to 4 pm. Her funeral and committal services will follow at 4 pm. Interment will be in Scotchtown Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019