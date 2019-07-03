|
Elmira - Age 34 of Elmira, NY. She was born August 20, 1984 and passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her father Keith S. Mandeville, Sr.; brother Jon B. Mandeville and uncle Gary Cozad. She is survived by her son Simion D. Mandeville; daughter Aurora F. Mandeville; significant other Juan Marcus; mother and step father Nanette and Paul Wyak, Sr.; brothers Keith (Tara) Mandeville, Jr. of Hamburg, NY, David Mandeville of Mansfield, PA; step brother Paul (Cindy) Wyak, Jr. of Windsor, NY; step sisters Renee Conwell, Andrea (Matt) Holland both of Binghamton, NY; uncles Vern (Carolyn) Cozad, David (Linda) Cozad along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Katie attended E.F.A/BOCES CNA program and E.B.I. Her first job was at St. Joseph's Hospital as a CNA; she then was employed with Admira, DeMets, Burlington and most recently, Subway on Davis St. She was a member of the Wanda Circle. Family and friends are invited to visit St. Casimir's Church, 1012 Davis St., Elmira on Monday, July 8th from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Rev. Richard Farrell, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may remember Katie through donations to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903 or Catholic Charities, 215 E. Church St., Elmira, NY 14901.
